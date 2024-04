Rafael Nadal: "Lo normal es que haya sido mi ultimo partido en el Godó"

https://t.co/LnzKGNQHHL Proudly presented by https://t.co/LnzKGNQHHL ‘Had to happen’: Demon beats Nadal in legend’s backyard as Spaniard clings to Open dream: Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5 6-1… https://t.co/5KTkUqOEWb pic.twitter.com/kWILyunSlB