Buenas Noticias: lo que nos deja la segunda semana de julio

View this post on Instagram

We just released incredible camera-trap images from the Mbe Mountains in Nigeria of the world's rarest gorillas. The pictures are a promising sign for the Cross River gorilla—an indication our protection efforts in collaboration with local communities are working. . In fact, these are the first-known camera trap shots of a group of Cross River gorillas with a number of babies of different ages. . Once presumed extinct in Nigeria and only “rediscovered” in the late 1980s, approximately 100 Cross River gorillas (of a global population of 300) live in the country in 3 contiguous sites in Cross River State. . Today, they are rarely seen. Extremely shy of humans due to a long history of persecution, they live in the most rugged and inaccessible parts of their range. Their presence can be detected mainly by indirect signs such as nests, dung, and feeding trails. . “It is extremely exciting to see so many young Cross River gorillas—an encouraging indication that these gorillas are now well protected and reproducing successfully, after previous decades of hunting," said Inaoyom Imong, Director of WCS Nigeria’s Cross River Landscape. "While hunters in the region may no longer target gorillas, the threat of hunting remains, and we need to continue to improve the effectiveness of our protection efforts.” . Read the full story via our bio. . . #rare #rarephotos #wildlife #conservation #nigeria #gorillasofinstagram #gorillas #nigeria #mbemountains #crossriverstate #cameratrap #candid #cameratraps