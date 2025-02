Stephen King confirma su participación en 'La torre oscura'

Stephen King is writing for Mike Flanagan’s ‘THE DARK TOWER’ adaptation.



“All I can say is it's happening. I am writing stuff now and I think that's all I want to say…I’m in process right now, and to say too much feels like a jinx."



