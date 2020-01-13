Cine
Estos son los nominados a los Óscar 2020
Conoce la lista completa de nominados al premio Óscar 2020, anunciada este lunes 13 de enero.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado la llegada de la edición número 92ª de los premios Oscar , cuya gala tendrá lugar el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. El anuncio, liderado por el actor coreano-estadounidense John Cho y la actriz y productora Issa Rae, trajo consigo la lectura de los nominados a los Oscar 2020.
A continuación, la lista de los aspirantes y películas que optan a las 24 categorías premiadas en el evento cinematográfico más importante de la industria cinematográfica, que este año, se llevará acabo sin presentador oficial, siguiendo la línea de la pasada gala.
MEJOR PELÍCULA VESTUARIO
-Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3
-¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?
-Klaus
-Toy Story 4
-Mr. Link. El origen perdido
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
-El irlandés
-Joker
-The Lighthouse
-1917
-Érase una vez... en Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO
-The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Little Women
-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MEJOR ACTOR
-Antonio Banderas
-Leonardo DiCaprio
-Adam Driver
-Joaquin Phoenix
-Jonathan Pryce
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
-Dcera
-Hair Love
-Kitbull
-Memorable
-Sister
BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
-Joker
-Little Women
-Marriage Story
-1917
-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
-Laura Dern
-Scarlett Johansson
-Florence Pugh
-Margot Robbie
-Kathy Bates
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
-Joker
-Mujercitas
-Historia de un matrimonio
-1917
-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR CANCIÓN
-(I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) - Rocketman
-Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet
-Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II
-I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) - Más allá de la esperanza
-I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4
MEJOR ACTRIZ
-Cyntia Erivo
-Scarlett Johansson
-Saoirse Ronan
-Charlize Theron
-Renée Zellweger
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
-Martin Scorsese
-Todd Phillips
-Sam Mendes
-Quentin Tarantino
-Bong Joon Ho
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
-Tom Hanks
-Anthony Hopkins
-Al Pacino
-Joe Pesci
-Brad Pitt
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
-Corpus Christi
-Honeyland
-Los Miserables
-Dolor y Gloria
Parásitos
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
-El irlandés
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Mujercitas
-Los dos papas
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
-Knives out
-Historia de un matrimonio
-1917
-Érase una vez...en Hollywood
-Parásitos
MEJOR PELÍCULA
-Le Mans
-El irlandés
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Mujercitas
-Historia de un matrimonio
-1917
-Érase una vez...en Hollywood
-Parásitos
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
-Le Mans’66
-Joker
-1917
-Érase una vez… en Hollywood
-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
-Ad Astra
-Joker
-1917
-Le Mans’66
-Érase una vez… en Hollywood
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
-El irlandés
-Jojo Rabbit
-1917
-Érase una vez... en Hollywood
-Parásitos
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
-Vengadores: Endgame
-El irlandés
-El Rey León
-1917
-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE
-El escándalo
-Joker
-Judy
-1917
-Maléfica: maestra del mal
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
-American Factory
-The cave
-The edge of democracy
-Para Sama
-Honeyland
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
-Brotherhood
-Nefta Football Club
-The Neighbor's Window
-Saria
-A sister
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
-In the absence
-Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)
-Life overtakes me
-St.Louis Superman
-Walk run cha-cha
MEJOR MONTAJE
-Le Mans'66
-El irlandés
-Jojo Rabbit
-Joker
-Parásitos