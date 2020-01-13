Kristen Stewart, de lleno en la ciencia ficción Leer más

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado la llegada de la edición número 92ª de los premios Oscar , cuya gala tendrá lugar el próximo 9 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles. El anuncio, liderado por el actor coreano-estadounidense John Cho y la actriz y productora Issa Rae, trajo consigo la lectura de los nominados a los Oscar 2020.

A continuación, la lista de los aspirantes y películas que optan a las 24 categorías premiadas en el evento cinematográfico más importante de la industria cinematográfica, que este año, se llevará acabo sin presentador oficial, siguiendo la línea de la pasada gala.

MEJOR PELÍCULA VESTUARIO

-Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3

-¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?

-Klaus

-Toy Story 4

-Mr. Link. El origen perdido

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

-El irlandés

-Joker

-The Lighthouse

-1917

-Érase una vez... en Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO

-The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

MEJOR ACTOR

-Antonio Banderas

-Leonardo DiCaprio

-Adam Driver

-Joaquin Phoenix

-Jonathan Pryce

joaquin phoenix es candidato a mejor actor por su papel en 'Joker', para los premios Oscar 2020. Joaquinphoenixactor / Instagram

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

-Dcera

-Hair Love

-Kitbull

-Memorable

-Sister

BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

-Laura Dern

-Scarlett Johansson

-Florence Pugh

-Margot Robbie

-Kathy Bates

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

-Joker

-Mujercitas

-Historia de un matrimonio

-1917

-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR CANCIÓN

-(I’m gonna) love me again (Elton John) - Rocketman

-Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell) - Harriet

-Into the Unknown (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez) - Frozen II

-I'm standing with you (Diane Warren) - Más allá de la esperanza

-I can’t let you throw yourself away (Randy Newman) - Toy Story 4

MEJOR ACTRIZ

-Cyntia Erivo

-Scarlett Johansson

-Saoirse Ronan

-Charlize Theron

-Renée Zellweger

Scarlett Johansson es nominada a mejor actriz para los premios Oscar 2020. Scarlett.johensson / Instagram

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

-Martin Scorsese

-Todd Phillips

-Sam Mendes

-Quentin Tarantino

-Bong Joon Ho

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

-Tom Hanks

-Anthony Hopkins

-Al Pacino

-Joe Pesci

-Brad Pitt

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

-Corpus Christi

-Honeyland

-Los Miserables

-Dolor y Gloria

Parásitos

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

-El irlandés

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Mujercitas

-Los dos papas

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

-Knives out

-Historia de un matrimonio

-1917

-Érase una vez...en Hollywood

-Parásitos

MEJOR PELÍCULA

-Le Mans

-El irlandés

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Mujercitas

-Historia de un matrimonio

-1917

-Érase una vez...en Hollywood

-Parásitos

'Érase una vez en Hollywood', figura como una de las candidatas a mejor película en los premios Oscar 2020. onceinhollywood / Instagram

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

-Le Mans’66

-Joker

-1917

-Érase una vez… en Hollywood

-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

-Ad Astra

-Joker

-1917

-Le Mans’66

-Érase una vez… en Hollywood

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

-El irlandés

-Jojo Rabbit

-1917

-Érase una vez... en Hollywood

-Parásitos

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

-Vengadores: Endgame

-El irlandés

-El Rey León

-1917

-Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

-El escándalo

-Joker

-Judy

-1917

-Maléfica: maestra del mal

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

-American Factory

-The cave

-The edge of democracy

-Para Sama

-Honeyland

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

-Brotherhood

-Nefta Football Club

-The Neighbor's Window

-Saria

-A sister

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

-In the absence

-Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)

-Life overtakes me

-St.Louis Superman

-Walk run cha-cha

MEJOR MONTAJE

-Le Mans'66

-El irlandés

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Parásitos