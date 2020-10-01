Ocio
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend pierden a su bebé
La modelo tenía cinco meses de embarazo. Fue hospitalizada de emergencia el fin de semana pasado.
Chrissy Teigen dio a conocer en redes sociales la pérdida del bebé que esperaba junto al cantante John Legend. La también actriz de 34 años, quien tenía un embarazo de cinco meses, había sido hospitalizada de emergencia por un excesivo sangrado.
“Estamos conmocionados y con un tipo de dolor tan profundo del que solo escuchas, un dolor que nunca antes habíamos sentido. No se pudo detener el sangrado y darle a nuestro bebé los líquidos que necesitaba, a pesar de las bolsas y bolsas de transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente”, escribió Teigen en Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Además, dedicó un emotivo mensaje a su bebé a quien iban a llamar Jack: “Lamento mucho que en los primeros momentos de tu vida tuvieras tantas complicaciones, no pudimos darte el hogar que necesitabas para sobrevivir. Siempre te amaremos”.
Minutos después de la publicación, decenas de celebridades expresaron su apoyo hacia la esposa de John Legend. Entre ellos: Kim Kardashian, Jesse Tyler, Charlie Puth, La Roca y Snooki. “Lo siento mucho. Pensando en ti y en John. Rezando por ustedes y enviándoles tanto amor durante este tiempo”, escribió Hailey Bieber.
Por su lado, Legend ha preferido mantenerse en silencio en Instagram. En Twitter publicó: “Te amamos, Jack”. La pareja, quien está casada desde el 2013, tiene dos hijos (Luna de cuatro años y Miles de 2).
We love you, Jack 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/ySFzJB5e6k— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2020