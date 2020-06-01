Ocio
Celebridades de Hollywood piden justicia por la muerte de George Floyd
Ariana Grande y Billie Eilish han usado sus redes sociales para mostrar su enojo contra el racismo y la violencia policial
Tras el fallecimiento del afroamericano George Floyd a causa de la asfixia provocada por un agente policial en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, miles de ciudadanos de ese país, desde la semana pasada, han salido a las calles a protestar en contra del racismo. Este suceso no ha pasado desapercibido por las celebridades mediáticas de Hollywood y algunas de ellas no dudaron en mostrar su descontento en redes sociales sobre la discriminación racial que existe en el país.
- Ariana Grande: La joven de 26 años se unió el fin de semana a una marcha en Los Ángeles en la que portó un cartel con la frase: black lives matter (las vidas negras importan). En redes sociales también ha mostrado su desacuerdo con el accionar de los policías y solicita a sus seguidores que hagan donaciones hacia las organizaciones que trabajan contra el racismo.
- Taylor Swift: La cantante publicó en Instagram una foto retrato de George Floyd con las frases que él expresó durante el arresto: “Por favor, no puedo respirar, mi estómago me duele, mi cuello me duele, todo me duele, ellos van a matarme”. Pidió justicia sobre el caso de Floyd y pidió a sus fanáticos que se unan a ella.
- Billie Eilish: La artista colocó un mensaje en su red personal de twitter para declarar que durante mucho tiempo las personas de tez blanca han tenido mayores privilegios en todos los ámbitos, pero que eso no debe continuar. “Puedes ser pobre, puedes estar atravesando por mucho y aún así tu color de piel te está dando más privilegios de lo que piensas y nadie dijo que eso te hace mejor que nadie. Eso solo te deja vivir tu vida sin tener que preocuparte de sobrevivir por tu color de piel. Eres privilegiado. Si todas las vidas importan, ¿por qué a las personas negras las matan solo por ser negra?”, escribió.
- Justin Bieber: El canadiense optó por subir el video del arresto junto al mensaje: “ESTO DEBE PARAR. Esto me pone absolutamente enfermo. Esto me enfurece que este hombre murió. Esto me pone triste. El racismo es malo ¡Necesitamos usar nuestra voz! Por favor gente. Lo siento GEORGE FLOYD”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources.. our black friends need us to show up and to be better and to be vocal. now more than ever. online. offline even more so. this is more than a post. we have to show up. there is work that needs to be done and it is absolutely on us to do it. #blacklivesmatter here are some accounts i’ve followed that have helped me understand more about my privilege and how to use it to help others. @privtoprog @rachel.cargle @thegreatunlearn @blklivesmatter please feel free to recommend some more as well in my comments.
Lady Gaga suma a Ariana Grande a su travesía distópica
Debe saber
Dentro de lista de artistas que se suman a la causa también están Beyoncé, Selena Gómez, Kim Kardashian, Halsey, Kris Jenner y Demi Lovato.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I’ll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER. DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn’t fair so many didn’t do their part to ensure you lived in peace.