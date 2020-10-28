Ocio
Ella baila sobre una longboard y tú podrías ver sus videos todo el día
Giulia Alfeo es una de las maestras del baile sobre ruedas. Sus clips capturan un estado de ánimo relajante y fascinante que te hace querer reproducirlos una y otra vez.
Es difícil mantener el equilibrio en una patineta y mucho más mientras bailas sobre la tabla. Eso es lo que hacen los bailarines de 'longboard', que combinan el atletismo con la gracia para crear rutinas artísticas y fascinantes; con giros, volteretas y mucha gracia.
Se trata de un estilo que surgió del skateboarding y el longboard surf al estilo de los 80, y los movimientos fluidos se combinan perfectamente con música rítmica y relajada. Como prueba, puedes ver a la alemana Giulia Alfeo (todo el día, sin cansarte de sus videos):
Soy Lo Que Soy (Engl. I am what I am) is the song I danced to in this clip. At that day I just arrived in Paris, and it was crazy hot, so I decided to go out, dressed only with this sports bra and these shorts. After several months in Germany, I forgot what this kind of outfit could mean in a city like Paris: the whole day men were starring at my boobs, making comments that I didn’t understand due to my lack of French language skills. Even though I had an amazing day with my friends, When I went home, there was a weird dude, even trying to touch me without consent. Even though I had an amazing day with my friends, I arrived pissed, angry, furious at my friend’s home. Why my body must be sexualised and objectified by men? Why can’t I just be who I am? This is how I relate to this song. But what the singer @monogem is actually singing about is something that me as a white woman probably will never fully understand. For her it was the first single she released in Spanish. She’s a half Mexican women from the US, and this song is about the exploration of her Mexican heritage after the struggle of finding her own identity. The result are these mesmerizing sounds with her beautiful voice, that should be heard much more! music: Soy Lo Que Soy by Monogem filmed: @the_jewy edit: @giulia.alfeo
En su cuenta de Instagram @giulia.alfeo la ves patinando por el Sena en París o por una calle junto a la playa en Portugal. Sus clips capturan un estado de ánimo relajante y fascinante que te hace querer reproducirlos una y otra vez.
Alfeo ha ganado competencias de baile de longboard y organiza talleres para enseñar esta forma artística de patinaje.
Dentro de la modalidad de longboard existen varios estilos, pero uno muy llamativo es el dancing. Como su nombre indica, es como si se bailara sobre el skate.
Si bien, sabes que andar en una tabla y hacer saltos es lo fundamental en este deporte, con el longboard o las tablas largas, la cosa cambia. Es mucho más que solo trucos, combina equilibradamente el deslizamiento en la patineta, con giros de la tabla, pero al mismo tiempo con maniobras que solo son posible porque la tabla es larga, como poder dar pequeños pasos en esta, hacer pequeñas coreografías, y todo mientas te deslizas.
