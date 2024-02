¿José Mourinho regresará al Manchester United? Esto es lo que se sabe

🚨 'Jose Mourinho is 𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐄𝐄𝐍 on coming back to #MUFC'@MikeKeegan_DM drops a bombshell in the latest episode of ‘It’s All Kicking Off! Transfer Week’ 🎙️



Tap to listen to the full podcast 👇