Ocio
Hartley Sawyer, despedido de la serie The Flash
El actor no continuará en séptima temporada de la ficción luego de que resurgieran unos tuits racistas y misóginos.
El hombre elástico fue despedido de la serie 'The Flash', informó Eric Wallace, showrunner. Hartley Sawyer, quien personifica a Ralph Dibny, no continuará en la ficción en su séptima temporada luego de que salieron nuevamente a luz antiguos tuits con tinte racista, misógino y, por lo general, absolutamente inapropiados por parte del actor.
Esos trinos fueron escritos antes de la incorporación de Sawyer en la temporada 4 de The Flash, en 2017. Aunque la cuenta de Twitter fue borrada, sobreviven algunas capturas de pantalla de estos comentarios.
El actor intentó disculparse, pero al parecer su mensaje no fue suficiente. “No estoy aquí para dar excusas, independientemente de la intención, mis palabras importan y conllevan profundas consecuencias. Y las mías pueden y han causado daño y vergüenza, junto con sentimientos que solo puedo imaginar a admiradores, compañeros de reparto, el equipo, mis colegas y amigos. Les debo a todos una disculpa. Gracias por hacerme responsable”, posteó.
My words, irrelevant of being meant with an intent of humor, were hurtful, and unacceptable. I am ashamed I was capable of these really horrible attempts to get attention at that time. I regret them deeply. This was not acceptable behavior. These were words I threw out at the time with no thought or recognition of the harm my words could do, and now have done today. I am incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then. I want to be very clear: this is not reflective of what I think or who I am now. Years ago, thanks to friends and experiences who helped me to open my eyes, I began my journey into becoming a more responsible adult - in terms of what I say, what I do, and beyond. I've largely kept that journey private, and this is another way that I have let so many down. I still have more work to do. But how I define myself now does not take away the impact of my words, or my responsibility for them. I am very sorry.
Según sostiene TV Line, algunas de las frases incluidas en los tuits de la polémica son bastante fuertes: “todas las mujeres deberían estar en granjas sexuales”; “si tuviera una esposa, la golpearía muchísimo esta noche jajaja”; "lo único que me impide hacer tuits ligeramente racistas es saber que Al Sharpton nunca dejaría de quejarse de mí"... Estas por dar un ejemplo.
Estos escritos empezaron a difundirse en redes sociales poco después de que comenzaran las protestas contra el racismo en los Estados Unidos, un momento en el que el mundo entero se alza en contra de la discriminación de cualquier tipo.
Las opiniones del protagonista
Grant Gustin es el héroe en The Flash y parece que su buen espíritu también lo lleva fuera del traje roja. Grant compartió el mensaje de Wallace, en su Instagram y dijo: “No tengo mucho que agregar porque los pensamientos de Eric se expresan de manera tan elocuente y poderosa”, agregó en el pie de foto. “Diré que me sorprendí, entristecí y enojé cuando vi los tweets. Las palabras importan”.