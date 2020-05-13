Ocio
Los entrenadores detrás del cambio físico de Adele
La nueva imagen de la cantante es tendencia en redes sociales. Pete Geracimo y Harley Pasternak son piezas clave en su transformación
Tras el divorcio de Adele y Simon Konecki en el 2019, la artista comenzó el proceso de pérdida de peso con el cual ha disminuido más de 30 kilos. La semana pasada luego de varios meses fuera del ojo público, la británica decidió volver a redes sociales para celebrar su cumpleaños y desde entonces, todos sus fans desean saber cómo logró el drástico cambio físico.
Además de la ayuda de sus nutricionistas Glen Matten y Aidan Goggings quienes según la revista Elle, la guiaban dentro de un plan alimenticio que costaba dos mil dólares semanales, se encuentra el apoyo de sus entrenadores Pete Geracimo y Harley Pasternak.
Pete, quien reside en Londres y trabaja con ella durante el tiempo que la artista va a esa ciudad, comparte constantemente en sus redes sociales rutinas de ejercicios y consejos alimenticios para quienes desean tener un estilo de vida saludable. El entrenador cuenta actualmente con más de 25 mil seguidores en Instagram.
Am so proud of this special lady. She has taken charge of her life and made the necessary changes to focus on her and her life. LA is definitely agreeing with you girl!! Best Birthday present to yourself.❤️ #adele #bodytransformation #fit #lean #positivity #voice #birthday #pt #healthy #results #LA #songbird
“Cuando Adele y yo comenzamos nuestro viaje juntos, nunca tratamos de que esté súper delgada. El objetivo era que esté sana, especialmente después del embarazo. (...) Ella comenzó a entrenarse y tomó mejores decisiones alimenticias. Como resultado, perdió un peso considerable y la gente se dio cuenta. (...) Su esfuerzo no ha sido para vender álbumes, por publicidad o para convertirse en un modelo a seguir. Lo está haciendo por ella misma y por Angelo (su hijo)", detalla Pete en una publicación en su red social Instagram.
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt
Además, según la revista Harper's Bazaar, Adele también trabaja su estado físico con Harley Pasternak. Él es entrenador personal, orador motivacional, presentador de televisión y escritor de libros como ‘The Body Reset Diet’ y ‘The 5-Factor Diet’.
Es conocido en Hollywood como el ‘entrenador de celebridades’ al guiar en el mundo fitness a una larga lista de personajes como Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Adam Levine, Ariana Grande, Meghan Fox, Kim Kardashian y más.
Dentro de un artículo en Harper's Bazaar, el especialista mencionó que entrena a Adele de lunes a viernes con rutinas de ejercicios de alta intensidad durante 35 minutos.
Today’s #2fer!!! Inner thigh plank and side plank. It’s all about the inner thighs and love handles today! Beginners try three sets of 10 to 15 seconds on each side, intermediates try 4 to 5 sets of 20 seconds, and advance try 6to 7 sets of 30 to 60 seconds on each side. #exercise #workout #bodyresetdiet