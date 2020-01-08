Ocio
Meghan y Harry: 'Goodbye' vida real
Los duques de Sussex informaron este miércoles que se alejarán económicamente del palacio de Buckingham.
El príncipe Harry y su esposa Meghan Markle han decidido dimitir de su vida como 'royals' más específicamente, de la economía que le brinda ser parte de la realeza.
Así lo dejaron saber en un sorpresivo comunicado, que entre líneas deja ver, que prefieren su felicidad a ser juzgados detenidamente por ser personajes públicos.
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución.
Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros "mayores" de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina.
Es con su aliento, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste", especifican en la primera parte del comunicado.
El duque y la duquesa reiteraron su apoyo a la reina, el príncipe de Gales, el duque de Cambridge y todos sus demás miembros. Además aclararon que vivirán entre Reino Unido y América del norte. Su hijo seguirá ligado a las costumbres de la tradición real.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA