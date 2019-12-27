Cine
Billie Lourd, la hija de Carrie Fisher, le rinde un homenaje en Instagram
Este viernes se cumplen tres años del fallecimiento de Fisher. Lourd compartió un video en el que entona el tema 'Angel from Montgomery'.
Billie Lourd, hija de Carrie Fisher, le rindió un homenaje a su madre al interpretar una canción country en un video que publicó este viernes 27 de diciembre en sus redes sociales, cuando se cumplen tres años del deceso de la actriz estadounidense.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker despierta el lado oscuro de Internet
Junto a la etiqueta #TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArtBathtub Sessions (Agarra tu roto corazón y vuélvelo sesiones artísticas desde la bañera), Lourd compartió un video en el que entona el tema Angel from Montgomery, del artista country John Prine.
Con esa interpretación, Lourd marca una semana particularmente amarga, durante la cual se estrenó The Rise of the Skywalker, la más reciente entrega de la saga cinematográfica Star Wars y en la que se ve por última vez al personaje que interpretó su madre, la icónica Leia Organa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
✨❤️✨“You will lose someone you can’t live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn’t seal back up. And you come through. It’s like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏼to @moonbrothersmusic
En el filme Lourd y Fisher trabajaron juntas, ya que la joven actriz aparece de forma esporádica como la teniente Kaydel Ko Connix.
7 tecnologías de Star Wars que se volvieron realidad
Lourd, de 27 años y quien aparece en la serie American Horror Story, publicó el clip —en el que se la ve sentada en una bañera en la casa de su madre— acompañado de un poema en torno al duelo, escrito por la estadounidense Anne Lamott.
El pasado 21 de octubre, día en que su madre habría cumplido 63 años, compartió un audiovisual en sus redes sociales en el que canta junto a The Moon Brothers la canción American girl, de Tom Petty y una de las favoritas de su progenitora.
"No es que me crea una experta en duelo, pero en las fechas especiales (o como las quieran llamar) como estas, me gusta celebrarla haciendo las cosas que le gustaban a ella", escribió.
El 25 de diciembre, Lourd compartió una foto en la que incluía a su mamá y a su abuela Debbie Reynolds, quien murió también hace tres años, un día después que su hija.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
✨❤️✨Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you. It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay. Feel all the feelings - the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Be kind and patient with yourself. Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone. ❤️
"Felices fiestas (pero también fiestas emotivas, tristes, raras, estresantes). Le mando mi amor a todos los que han perdido a un ser querido y los extraña hoy un poquito más de lo normal", expresó ese día.