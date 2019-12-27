Billie Lourd, la hija de Carrie Fisher, le rinde un homenaje en Instagram

Billie Lourd, hija de Carrie Fisher, le rindió un homenaje a su madre al interpretar una canción country en un video que publicó este viernes 27 de diciembre en sus redes sociales, cuando se cumplen tres años del deceso de la actriz estadounidense.

Junto a la etiqueta #TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArtBathtub Sessions (Agarra tu roto corazón y vuélvelo sesiones artísticas desde la bañera), Lourd compartió un video en el que entona el tema Angel from Montgomery, del artista country John Prine.

Con esa interpretación, Lourd marca una semana particularmente amarga, durante la cual se estrenó The Rise of the Skywalker, la más reciente entrega de la saga cinematográfica Star Wars y en la que se ve por última vez al personaje que interpretó su madre, la icónica Leia Organa.

En el filme Lourd y Fisher trabajaron juntas, ya que la joven actriz aparece de forma esporádica como la teniente Kaydel Ko Connix.

Lourd, de 27 años y quien aparece en la serie American Horror Story, publicó el clip —en el que se la ve sentada en una bañera en la casa de su madre— acompañado de un poema en torno al duelo, escrito por la estadounidense Anne Lamott.

El pasado 21 de octubre, día en que su madre habría cumplido 63 años, compartió un audiovisual en sus redes sociales en el que canta junto a The Moon Brothers la canción American girl, de Tom Petty y una de las favoritas de su progenitora.

"No es que me crea una experta en duelo, pero en las fechas especiales (o como las quieran llamar) como estas, me gusta celebrarla haciendo las cosas que le gustaban a ella", escribió.

El 25 de diciembre, Lourd compartió una foto en la que incluía a su mamá y a su abuela Debbie Reynolds, quien murió también hace tres años, un día después que su hija.

"Felices fiestas (pero también fiestas emotivas, tristes, raras, estresantes). Le mando mi amor a todos los que han perdido a un ser querido y los extraña hoy un poquito más de lo normal", expresó ese día.