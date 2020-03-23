Deportes
Kobe Bryant: su hija menor podría quedarse sin herencia
La falta de actualización en el testamento podría perjudicar a la pequeña de apenas 9 meses de edad. Sus hermanas y su madre sí están protegidas.
Han pasado casi dos meses desde que el exjugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna (13) fallecieran en un accidente de helicóptero. Y desde entonces, las cosas para su familia no han ido muy bien.
El Staples Center inmortalizó a su leyenda: Kobe Bryant
Además del dolor que significa una pérdida de tal magnitud, se ha determinado que Kobe Bryant no tuvo tiempo de modificar su testamento e incluir a la pequeña Capri, de 9 meses, entre sus herederas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile
Ahora, la prioridad para su viuda, Vanessa, es el bienestar de todas sus hijas. Por eso ha solicitado a un tribunal de Los Ángeles que cambie el testamento del deportista y, además de Natalia (17) y Bianka (3), se incluya a la menor de todas.
Según el diario británico Daily Mail, Bryant escribió el documento en 2003 y lo iba cambiando conforme se agrandaba la familia. Pero la última modificación fue en 2017, cuando la benjamina todavía no nacía.
La viuda de Kobe Bryant dice que su dolor es indescriptible
El patrimonio del exbasquetbolista, estima Forbes, es de unos $ 600 millones, una cantidad de dinero que les permitiría vivir a todas –esposa e hijas- sin ningún sobresalto hasta el fin de sus vidas, como seguramente él hubiera querido.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Esta no es la primera batalla legal liderada por Vanessa Bryant luego del fallecimiento de su marido y su hija el pasado 26 de enero. A finales de febrero, ella demandó por homicidio imprudente a Island Express Helicopters e Island Express Holding Corp, empresas que operaban el artefacto en el que iban las víctimas.