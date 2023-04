🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Radamel Falcao is leaving Rayo Vallecano at the end of the season.



🇫🇷 RC Lens president, and owner of Colombian side Millonarios FC, Joseph Oughourlian, will make a decision during the next weeks, as Millonarios is leading the race.



Just a matter of time… ⏳ pic.twitter.com/sgKH2uZ4B8