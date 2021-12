🏆 INEOS Grenadiers Awards 2021 🏆



FAN AWARD - @RichardCarapazM

As picked by you our incredible fans - Richie takes home this special award for a second year in a row



PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR - @RichardCarapazM

Another award for the Pride of Ecuador. His gold medal win was 👌 pic.twitter.com/puTjZPqudm