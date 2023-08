👋🐶🤖 Meet Digidogs, these AI-powered police 'dogs' have hit NYC streets. Equipped with 12 mics and HD cameras, despite the NYPD insisting they won't engage in surveillance.



🗣️ As advanced technology blends with policing, where should we draw the line?#MysteriumVPN #Digidog pic.twitter.com/fPPZ6m5n54