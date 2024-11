Una de cada seis mujeres en la UE ha sido víctima de violencia sexual

In 2021, 20% of women experienced physical (including threats) or sexual violence by a non-partner since the age of 15 in the EU.



Highest in:

🇫🇮Finland (47%)

🇸🇪Sweden (42%)



Lowest in:

🇧🇬Bulgaria (6%)

🇵🇱Poland (8%)



