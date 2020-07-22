Ocio
Orlando Bloom llora desconsoladamente por su perrito muerto
Desde la semana pasada, el actor de Hollywood, había emprendido una búsqueda por su cachorro Mighty, del que finalmente solo encontró su collar.
"Los ricos también lloran" no solo es el título de una telenovela mexicana, sino lo que podría decir Orlando Bloom, quien ha vivido una verdadera pesadilla.
El actor solicitaba desde las semana pasada ayuda para encontrar a su perro desaparecido, Mighty. La estrella de Hollywood comunicaba en sus cuentas de redes sociales la situación y ofrecía una gran recompensa a aquel que lo hallara. Tras varios días de intensa búsqueda, recibió una noticia lamentable. “Después de 7 días de seguimiento desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer, desde altas horas de la madrugada, hoy, el séptimo día, encontramos su collar…”, comienza en su escrito.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A ♠️’s ❤️Thank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brother❤️l
Tanto él como Katy Perry, quien no se ha separado de su lado, comunicaron que su perrito murió. “He llorado más esta semana de lo que creía posible”, continúa.
El actor de Piratas del Caribe agradeció a todos sus vecinos por haberlo ayudado a buscarlo y por dejar que mirase en sus jardines. Además contó que iba acompañado de dos canes rastreadores que también han hecho todo lo posible. Su relación con Mighty era tan fuerte que el galán le rindió un tributo tatuándose su nombre en el pecho. Mientras lo hacía, fue inevitable ver al actor llorando como un niño.