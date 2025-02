Enero bate récord como el mes más caluroso jamás registrado

January 2025 was the warmest January ever recorded. Last month was 1.75°C above the pre-industrial level and 0.79°C above the 1991-2020 average. The persistence of high temp. underscores significant climate trends.

Read the full #C3S Climate Bulletins: https://t.co/PCInDl2rNO pic.twitter.com/jzuTxlkWwQ