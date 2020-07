Halle Berry declinó dar vida a un hombre transgénero en un filme

View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday! For today’s takeover by @respin and @womenshealthmag, we’re talking about how essential it is to consider your workout for your health, not just aesthetics. My diabetes diagnosis was the wake-up call I needed to break from the monotony of constantly doing crunches and lifting heavy weights and to instead pursue a health-focused, 360 workout that was always changing. Head to @womenshealthmag now to learn more and let’s switch up that routine!