Red Lobster, la inauguración de su nuevo local
Red Lobster, la inauguración de su nuevo local

Cerca de 85 invitados disfrutaron de la oferta gastronómica y los tradicionales cocteles en el nuevo restaurante ubicado en Riocentro Ceibos.

  • Redacción Expresiones
  • Inauguración Red Kobster en Riocentro Ceibos.
    Taly Czarninski, Itzhak Shefi, Yael Czarninski y Johnny Czarninski.Alex Lima //EXPRESO
  • Inauguración Red Kobster en Riocentro Ceibos.
    Bryan Salamon, Itzhak Shefi y Martín Insua.Alex Lima //EXPRESO
  • Inauguración Red Kobster en Riocentro Ceibos.
    Daniel Ugalde y Gad Czarninski.Alex Lima //EXPRESO
  • Inauguración Red Kobster en Riocentro Ceibos.
    Roberto Bosch y Alejandro Cañote amenizaron el evento.Alex Lima //EXPRESO

