Ocio
La cantante Mandy Moore deja Ecuador tras intoxicación alimenticia
La también actriz, de 35 años, dio detalles sobre lo ocurrido a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
La visita de Mandy Moore a Ecuador se vio interrumpida por una intoxicación alimenticia. Así contó la cantante, de 35 años, este viernes 27 de diciembre de 2019, a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Durante su estadía en el país, la también actriz estadounidense planeaba realizar una caminata por el Cotopaxi junto a una amiga; sin embargo, la intérprete de temas como Candy y su compañera se enfermaron en el segundo día de viaje.
Sometimes things don’t go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it’s challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction. I love an end of year lesson (one that I’ve encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn’t meant to be. We’d planned this extraordinary trip to hike Cotapaxi in Ecuador with my favorite friend and guide @melissaarnot, when T and I both got knocked out simultaneously with a major bout of food poisoning (on Day 2) and couldn’t continue on the trip- we just wouldn’t be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push. In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn’t fun lol) and got back yesterday. We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy. I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall. It just means that there are more adventures to come...... Oh and we can not WAIT to get back to Ecuador- we absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the 🏔 😉). Thank you again to @melissaarnot for being the best teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend—-she brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things (💩🤮) . We ❤️ you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with 🐈 in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO
“No pudimos continuar el viaje. Simplemente no podríamos ponernos al día con la hidratación, la nutrición y el descanso para completar más caminatas de aclimatación”, dice parte del mensaje.
“(...) Creo que el Universo debe haber querido que reduzcamos la velocidad y simplemente saborear algo de tiempo en casa. Y lo haremos”, agregó en la publicación, que hasta el momento alcanza 45, 519 'me gusta'.
Moore aseguró haber disfrutado de su corto paso por el país: “Ah, y no podemos esperar para volver a Ecuador, nos encantó nuestro corto viaje y ya hemos conversado sobre regresar con una mirada más abarcativa de todo el país”.
Protagonista de títulis como A walk to remember, Moore compartió imágenes en esa red social, en las que aparece junto a su esposo, el cantante y compositor Taylor Goldsmith, en Quito.
La pareja se tomó una foto mientras disfrutaban de la vista del Parque Itchimbía. La estadounidense escribió: “¡Estamos aquí! Disfrutando de un día cultural (y de aclimatación) en Quito antes de embarcarnos en aventuras en las montañas”.