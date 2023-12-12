Ocio
Globos de Oro 2024: estas son las producciones con más nominaciones
Ya se conoce la lista completa de las 27 categorías para esta edición 81, los premios se entregarán en 2024
Tras la huelga en Hollywood, al parecer todo ha vuelto a su ritmo normal, y es que 'The Entertainer' ha hecho público las 27 categorías entre la televisión y cine. Entre las producciones con mayor número de nominaciones están 'Barbie' y la serie 'Succession', respectivamente con 9 nominaciones cada una.
- SERIES DE TELEVISIÓN NOMINADAS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UN ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE UNA ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE TELEVISIÓN MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
MEJOR SERIE DE TELEVISÓN DRAMÁTICA
- “1923”
- “The Crown”
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Last of Us”
- “The Morning Show”
- “Succession”
MEJOR SERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- “Beef”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “All the Light We Cannot See”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Fargo”
La 81ª edición tiene la particularidad de que ya no contará con la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera, esto tras vender los derechos de transmisión.
- PELÍCULAS NOMINADAS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO
MEJOR PELÍCULA MUSICAL O COMEDIA
- “Barbie”
- “Poor Things”
- “American Fiction”
- “The Holdovers”
- “May December”
- “Air”
MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMA
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Past Lives”
- “The Zone of Interest”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
MEJOR GUIÓN
- “Barbie”
- “Poor Things”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Past Lives”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Charles Melton, “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore, “May December”
- Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
La entrega de los populares premios se hará el domingo 7 de enero y podrá seguirse por las plataformas de streaming de CBS y Parmount+.
