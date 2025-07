Ecuador: Fecha y rival confirmado para amistoso de la Tri previo al Mundial 2026

On the calendar for October! 🗓️



🇺🇸🆚🇪🇨: 10/10 in Austin, TX



🇺🇸🆚🇦🇺: 10/14 in Commerce City, CO



Become an U.S. Soccer Insider to get early ticket access » https://t.co/KvkUReKRiv pic.twitter.com/jszP2O0pda