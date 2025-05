Champions League: La inteligencia artificial predijo quiénes jugarán la final

🚨🇪🇺 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | The UEFA Champions League final will have a pre-match show. American rock band 'Linkin Park' will be performing for it. 🎶🎸



Reminder: the final this year is in Munich at the Allianz Arena. pic.twitter.com/m5JZiywmhj