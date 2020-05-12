Ocio
Khloe Kardashian le regala un juguete sexual a su mamá
Kris Jenner recibió una “cesta de cuarentena” con muchos artículos sexuales por el Día de la Madre
La empresaria estadounidense Khloe Kardashian le regaló a su madre, Kris Jenner, de 64 años, condones, vodka y un vibrador.
Denisse Angulo: una mamá tiktoker
Los regalos fueron revelados en las historias del Instagram de Kris, quien dijo, “están bien, muchachas, estoy abriendo el regalo del Día de la Madre de Khloe y hemos tenido un buen comienzo”.
La obsesión con el sexo de la matriarca de las Kardashian, se reveló en la temporada 18 del reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.
Khloe fue original. En cada artículo escribió frases, en el vodka, "para la mamá de las cinco en punto". En los condones, "no se permiten niños". En la pluma de vapor de marihuana, "para eL estrés mami". Pero la sorpresa llegó cuando encontró el juguete sexual. También le entregó un bolso de mano Dior y un ramo de flores.
Por su parte, Kris rindió un homenaje a su madre, Mary Jo Shannon y a sus hijas, Khloe, Kim, Kylie y Koutney por el Día de la Madre en su cuenta de Instagram. En el pie dice: “A mi madre, MJ, gracias por enseñarme a ser la mejor mamá que puedo ser, a través de las lecciones que me inculcaste como madre, amiga y mentora. No podría haber pedido una mamá más increíble y te quiero mucho”.
Y para sus hijas, “ser madre es la bendición más increíble, y agradezco a todos mis hijos por darme la oportunidad de amar, enseñar, crecer y aprender como mamá y abuela. Ver a mis bebés convertirse en madres me ha traído mucha alegría y le agradezco a Dios por mi familia todos los días ”.
Happy Mother’s Day!! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day!! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️