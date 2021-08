Tokio 2020: Neisi Dajomes, y el aplauso de personajes públicos tras lograr la medalla de oro

Neisi Dajomes of #ECU wins #Gold in the women’s weightlifting 76 kg!



It’s the first time Ecuador have won two medals at the same Olympic Games and Dajomes becomes the first Ecuadorian woman to win an Olympic gold medal!



@ IWFNet #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | #Weightlifting