Papel y cartón hechos de hojas caídas: Un método reduce la tala de árboles

🎥 Join Valentyn Frechka’s invitation!



Join us for the next #InspiringInventors event in which #YoungInventors Prize finalist shares how he turned fallen leaves into sustainable paper! 🍃💡



Happening LIVE on 27 March at 10:00 CET: https://t.co/otp0Prh7IQ pic.twitter.com/3pXIhxmLvi