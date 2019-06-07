4 ejercicios, 30 minutos, 0 grasa

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

FULL BODY SCULPT! Lemmie tell you something you need to SAVE this video because you will absolutely feel it. Give it a little like ❤️ to support your gallly I had to give you this killer full bod workout from the @toneandsculptapp home guide because honestly as amazing as weight training is... never underestimate body weight workouts! 7 exercises 3 rounds under 30 mins??. There are NO excuses METHOD: 1️⃣ Ski Jumps: 30 Reps (15 each side) 2️⃣ Jumping Squats: 20 Reps 3️⃣ Plank Side to Side Dips: 30 Reps (15 each side) 4️⃣ Crab Walks: 30 Reps (15 each side) 5️⃣ Russian Twists: 30 Reps (15 each side) 6️⃣ Squat into Calf Raises: 20 Reps 7️⃣ Dip Kick Outs: 30 kick outs Perform each exercise one after the other with little to no rests. Take a 2-3 minute rest before repeating again 2 more times. Don’t hate me lol SONG: Sergio Mendes Black Eyed Peas / Mas Que Nada WHAT A GREAT SONG ????