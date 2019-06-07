4 ejercicios, 30 minutos, 0 grasa
No hay fórmula perfecta para perder peso, pues cada cuerpo es diferente, sin embargo si sigues los ejercicios de la ‘fitgirl’ Krissy Cela verás increíbles resultados.
“El no tengo tiempo” o “no cuento con dinero para inscribirme en el gym” son excusas y depende de ti si estas se fortalecen en tu mente.
Solo es cuestión de administrar las horas y crear una rutina que beneficiará tu salud mental y física. El espacio físico tampoco es un argumento válido, pues los siguientes ejercicios de alta intensidad los puedes hacer en cualquier rincón de tu casa.
Repite cada uno de ellos hasta cumplir 30 minutos, pero puedes deslizar las flechas en los vídeos y ver más opciones.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
FULL BODY SCULPT! Lemmie tell you something you need to SAVE this video because you will absolutely feel it. Give it a little like ❤️ to support your gallly I had to give you this killer full bod workout from the @toneandsculptapp home guide because honestly as amazing as weight training is... never underestimate body weight workouts! 7 exercises 3 rounds under 30 mins??. There are NO excuses METHOD: 1️⃣ Ski Jumps: 30 Reps (15 each side) 2️⃣ Jumping Squats: 20 Reps 3️⃣ Plank Side to Side Dips: 30 Reps (15 each side) 4️⃣ Crab Walks: 30 Reps (15 each side) 5️⃣ Russian Twists: 30 Reps (15 each side) 6️⃣ Squat into Calf Raises: 20 Reps 7️⃣ Dip Kick Outs: 30 kick outs Perform each exercise one after the other with little to no rests. Take a 2-3 minute rest before repeating again 2 more times. Don’t hate me lol SONG: Sergio Mendes Black Eyed Peas / Mas Que Nada WHAT A GREAT SONG ????
1. Salta como esquiador
Si realizas los movimientos de estos deportistas estarás trabajando piernas y glúteos por completo y, a la vez, estarías eliminando el exceso de grasa en caderas. ¿Qué debes hacer? Sencillo, trasladar el peso cuando saltas, pasándolo de una pierna a otra y cruzando la otra por detrás. Con 30 repeticiones, 15 de cada extremidad, habrás estimulado los músculos de estas zonas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
FULL BODY HOME WORKOUT Make sure you hit that like ?? button and save for later. It was so important for me to incorporate hundreds of different body weight exercises and 24 weeks worth of home workouts anyone can do in the @toneandsculptapp ??. Each circuit will take you no longer than 25-30 minutes MAX to complete! Amazing for busy mummas, students or if you simply find the gym a little scary. You can also add dumbbells to make it more intense and challenging! Who’s ready to give this a go? TAG your bestie ??♀️ and let’s do it! METHOD: 1️⃣ Squat into Kick Outs: 20 reps 2️⃣ Revers Lunge Step up Knee Up: 12 reps each leg 3️⃣ Jumping Lunges: 20 reps 4️⃣ Mountain Climbers: 30 reps 5️⃣ Incline Push Up: 12 reps Perform each exercise one after the other with no rest. 3 rounds, 2 minute rest per round. #toneandsculpt
2. Sentadilla, patada y mancuerna
“No digas no tengo mancuerna”, no permitiremos ningún pretexto para que no te ejercites. Puedes en su lugar utilizar una botella llena de agua, de 1 litro. Este ejercicio también tonifica los glúteos y las piernas, para ser más específicos: los cuádriceps (el muslo), pero si le añadimos la patada delantera alternando cada extremidad inferior y apretamos los músculos del abdomen, este también trabaja. 20 repeticiones son las recomendadas.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
LOWER ABS ? Give this post a cheeky like ❤️ and save later to support your gally @womensbest BCAA in fruit fusion. I’ve been doing some cardio in the morning as well which I’ll do a YouTube video on so upping my BCAAs! METHOD: 1️⃣ Single leg crunch 2️⃣ Three reverse mountain climbers each side 3️⃣ Double leg raise into single leg raise 4️⃣ Single leg sit up Perform each exercise for 1 minute. No rest between exercises. 3 rounds! ALSO.... when training abs it’s difficult to isolate just one specific area of the core (unlike let’s say your biceps) You will most likely be working other areas of the core (recuts abdominis) just a little reminder. #absworkout #toneandsculpt #abs #workoutroutine
3. Crunch de una pierna
Siéntate sobre la colchoneta y flexiona las piernas, cuando estires una de las piernas hacia adelante baja un poco la espalda, no olvides apretar el abdomen y hacer 15 repeticiones en cada pierna, pero con el tiempo puedes ir aumentando el número. No olvides la espalda, siempre debe estar erguida.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
FULL BODY BLASTER Make sure you give this workout a double tap ❤️ and save for later! Weeks 13-24 went live yesterday on the @toneandsculptapp and one of the main focuses was making the home workouts super fun, quick and doable! Has anyone noticed there’s not THREE different circuits to do a week yay! If you’ve seen my story you will know I’m doing a giveaway ?? for 1 year FREE subscription of the app. This is VERY rare and I wanted to do it because honestly after the incredible feedback we got for the new update I haven’t been able to stop smiling! RULES: 1️⃣ Like this post and comment what you trained today 2️⃣ give @toneandsculptapp a follow if you fancy! 3️⃣ screen shot my ig page and give it a cheeky share on your story! METHOD: ◾️ Perform each exercise for 15-20 reps or 30 seconds. No rest between exercises. 2 minute rest between rounds. 3 rounds! GIVE IT A GO! #toneandsculpt #workoutmotivation #absworkout #circuittraining
4. Sentadilla y salto
Es divertido, solo tienes que hacer la sentadilla, con la espalda recta y ubicar los pies a la altura de los hombros y finalizar con un salto, mientras más alto mejor, ya que este ejercicio cardio trabaja el tren inferior de tu cuerpo. Ojo, flexiona bien las piernas al caer y que tu espalda esté erguida, así evitarás lesiones. Con 30 segundos puedes iniciar, luego puedes ir subiendo el tiempo, en cuanto puedas resistir.
Este contenido es una producción de Gráficos Nacionales SA Granasa, publicada originalmente en el sitio web www.expreso.ec y protegida por derechos de autor. Su reproducción total o parcial queda prohibida.