Detienen a hombre que golpeó brutalmente a anciana en metro de Nueva York

Individual below is WANTED for a heinous attack of an elderly woman aboard a #2 train on March 10, 2019, at approx 3:10am, at the Nereid Ave Station in the #Bronx. If you know who he is or have info, contact CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips ANONYMOUSLY 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/mmrhdkEhmh