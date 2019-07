Gruezo regresa a la Bundesliga

Carlos #Gruezo Factfile:



Full Name: Carlos Armando Gruezo Arboleda

Age: 24

Former Club: @FCDallas

Position: Defensive midfield

Nationality: Ecuadorian ????

Shirt Number: 2️⃣ 5️⃣



Did you know: Carlos has 26 Ecuador caps and played at the 2014 @FIFAWorldCup! ?????? #FCA ❤️??⚪ pic.twitter.com/cRDADfNp2D